New outdoor exercise space open in Clark Park

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Brown County residents now have a way to get a workout in at no cost with a brand new outdoor exercise space in Clark Park.

The circuit includes 10 pieces of equipment for upper and lower body workouts as well as a quarter mile track on the perimeter.

Mt. Sterling Park District’s President Chris Kassing said they and the United Way of Brown County funded the $40,000 project.

“We decided to do this because there’s nothing like this in town,” Kassing said. “We had that big green space to use for something here. We thought it would be a nice addition to the town. It’s a nice, flat area to use so people of all ages can use it.”

Kassing said in the spring, they hope to break ground on two new paved bike trails on the other side of the park.

