New outdoor exercise space open in Clark Park

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Brown County residents now have a way to get a workout in at no cost with a brand new outdoor exercise space in Clark Park.

The circuit includes 10 pieces of equipment for upper and lower body workouts as well as a quarter mile track on the perimeter.

Mt. Sterling Park District’s President Chris Kassing said they and the United Way of Brown County funded the $40,000 project.

“We decided to do this because there’s nothing like this in town,” Kassing said. “We had that big green space to use for something here. We thought it would be a nice addition to the town. It’s a nice, flat area to use so people of all ages can use it.”

Kassing said in the spring, they hope to break ground on two new paved bike trails on the other side of the park.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Thomas J. Hardi
Bushnell man arrested for alleged sexual assault
Issued due to accumulating snowfall looking likely. This will lead to slick conditions....
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

New outdoor exercise space open in Clark Park
New outdoor exercise space open in Clark Park
Nauvoo Community Center nearing completion after setbacks
Nauvoo Community Center nearing completion after setbacks
There’s a growing need for a daycare in Clarence
There’s a growing need for a daycare in Clarence
Illinois State Police update clear and present danger rule for FOID card holders
Illinois State Police update clear and present danger rule for FOID card holders