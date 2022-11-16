Quincy fifth grader organizes effort to raise food donations for local non-profit

QUINCY (WGEM) - Fifth grade Lincoln Douglas Elementary student Elaina Easterling began an effort on Nov. 7 to raise food donations for the local non-profit organization KidzPacks.

KidzPacks provides weekend meals and snacks to Quincy Public School K-5 students that are enrolled in the free lunch program.

Large food collecting bins are placed near the entrance of the school with the hopes of collecting at least 3,000 food items. Originally, Easterling said the goal was to collect 1,500 items before Nov. 18, but the fundraiser has since collected almost 2,900 items.

”I think it’s important that everyone gets enough food, over the weekends especially, and even if you donate just one item it still helps people with that problem,” Easterling said. “I like to help people and it makes me feel good and I want everyone to feel like that one day.”

Easterling is collecting food items like mac & cheese, peanut butter crackers and applesauce.

Easterling said she wants to make her last year at Lincoln Douglas Elementary a special one as she plans to lead another effort that would collect donations for Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

Donations can be made until Friday, Nov. 18.

For more information, you can visit the KidzPack website or their Facebook page.

