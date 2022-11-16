Quincy Grand Prix organizer announces end of event

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder has announced the Quincy Grand Prix has come to an end.

According to Traeder, the Grand Prix had been on a steady growth from 2018, 2019 and 2021, but in 2022 the driver count dropped 25% and the spectator attendance was dramatically lower in 2022 compared with 2021.

“Unfortunately, I was not able to regain the excitement Gus had during those times,” Traeder wrote in a letter to community stakeholders. “Drivers don’t want to race and spectators don’t want to watch.”

Traeder wrote that he wants to provide value to sponsors, and low attendance by drivers and spectators prevent that, resulting in the event’s cancellation.

“We, the staff and I, provided the spectators and drivers with an amazing event,” Traeder said. “Think about the fact that in the four years the event was held, we had two of the top race drivers in history at the event to meet the karters and spectators, Scott Pruett and Al Unser, Jr.”

