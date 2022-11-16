Shelby County reestablishes Chamber of Commerce

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - In years past, Shelby County had certain chamber of commerce in towns, but now they have one for the whole county.

This is giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their businesses within the community.

“We come together to promote the interest and the goals of our local businesses. We like to come together as a team and make things happen for the county,” said Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Blake Totten.

There are more than 60 businesses in Shelby County.

Kenny Hines has owned his auto parts businesses in Shelbina for 40 years and has recently joined as a member for the chamber of commerce.

“We felt like it would be good for the community to work together with other businesses and help each other whenever we can,” said Hines.

This is the first time Shelby County has had a county wide Chamber of Commerce.

Since this chamber covers the whole county, no local businesses are left out.

“The best part about it, it’s a place where all the business owners or entrepreneurs of the county, where we come together,” said Totten.

Totten said they want to focus on helping promote and market the local businesses in the county.

“Our biggest thing is promotion,” Totten said. “Just getting together with local business owners and asking them, where do you need help and how can we help.”

They’ve hosted events to raise money for local businesses and helped with promoting and marketing strategies.

Hines said, with this help, it will allow him to reap more benefits for his business.

“We hope to learn from each other, other businesses and to take advantage of some of the benefits that we’ll be able to get through the chambers,” said Hines.

The next meeting for the Chamber of Commerce is next week, where they’ll discuss forming committees in each town to provide better coverage for all the businesses.

You can see more information on the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on their website.

