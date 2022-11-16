Simply Picked Country Store to expand with business development grant

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The first small business in Palmyra was awarded a development grant from the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

Simply Picked General store got $2,500 in a matching grant.

Owner Katelyn Ferry said she was surprised by the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning when they walked in with the check.

Ferry said she wants to use that money to offer more fresh and frozen meats, cheeses and pies.

“Many people do not know that I have paid for this entire store out of my pocket,” Ferry said. “It is a huge blessing to receive this grant to be able to move forward and expand in business which I am really wanting to do.”

The purpose of the business development grant is to help businesses open or expand in the city of Palmyra.

The Chamber of Commerce awards up to $2,500 in matching funds through the grant.

