Southern Airways Express flight schedule announced

Quincy Regional Airport ready for new service(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is more clarity about future air service out at the Quincy Regional Airport.

Airport director Chuck Miller said starting December 1, Southern Airways will operate four flights a day, two to Chicago and two to St. Louis. He said that will increase to six flights a day, three to Chicago and three to St. Louis, starting January 10.

But he said until December 1, Cape Air will continue to serve customers flying out of the airport. Miller said Cape Air is averaging two flights a day to either St. Louis or Chicago which is less than they’re supposed to have.

With Thanksgiving coming up, he said they aren’t expecting a huge wave of travelers or flights.

“I don’t see any specific flights being added right now to Cape Air’s schedule,” Miller said. “We’re just hoping that they maintain the at least two a day,” Miller said.

Miller said the cancellations Cape Air customers have been experiencing is due to a pilot shortage, which has hit the airline industry hard.

“A lot of pilots have retired from the big airlines, that leaves a vacuum and so pilots move up to the big bucks there,” he said.

But he said he hopes that won’t be the case when Southern Airways Express takes over.

“Southern specifically treats their pilots well and they do things a little bit differently so they tend to have pretty good retention,” Miller said.

He said a lot of pilots are bidding to be based out of Quincy because they like the area, which can keep them stocked on pilots and getting people on their flights.

Southern Airways Express Flight Schedule Dec. 1 to Jan. 9:

  • 6:05 - ORD
  • 10:55 - STL
  • 14:20 - STL
  • 17:05 - ORD

Southern Airways Express Flight Schedule Starting Jan. 10:

Sunday

  • 5:45 - ORD
  • 11:30 - STL
  • 14:20 - STL
  • 15:00 - ORD
  • 17:05 - ORD

Monday

  • 5:45 - ORD
  • 9:15 - STL
  • 11:30 - STL
  • 14:20 - STL
  • 15:00 - ORD
  • 17:05 - ORD

Tuesday

  • 5:45 - ORD
  • 9:15 - STL
  • 11:30 - STL
  • 14:20 - STL
  • 15:00 - ORD

Wednesday

  • 5:45 - ORD
  • 9:15 - STL
  • 11:30 - STL
  • 14:20 - STL
  • 15:00 - ORD

Thursday

  • 5:45 - ORD
  • 9:15 - STL
  • 11:30 - STL
  • 14:20 - STL
  • 15:00 - ORD
  • 17:05 - ORD

Friday

  • 5:45 - ORD
  • 9:15 - STL
  • 11:30 - STL
  • 14:20 - STL
  • 15:00 - ORD
  • 17:05 - ORD

Saturday

  • 5:45 - ORD
  • 9:15 - STL
  • 15:00 - ORD

