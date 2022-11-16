Very cold air

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have cold air that has settled in across the region. Temperatures are running well below what is normal for this time of year. For the middle of November, we should normally be typing out right around 50 degrees. With the cold air that’s in place and the setup in the atmosphere, we could very well see another go-round of light snow on Thursday. We’re going to go from cold to colder as a weak cold front slides through the area late Thursday. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid-20s. This will be near a record for our lowest maximum temperature. Next week the temperatures will slowly warm near seasonable norms. There is a chance for some light rain on Thanksgiving with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

