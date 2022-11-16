WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After months of keeping area prep football fans in suspense, Hannibal High running back Aneyas Williams has finally offered an indication regarding what college football programs he’s currently considering. The talented Pirate junior recently uncovered his first Top Ten recruiting lost and strangely, the University of Oregon was not mentioned. The Ducks were the first Division 1 college football program to offer Williams. Since that time, Oregon has changed head coaches and that may have figured into Williams’ decision not to give Oregon a longer look as his college recruiting starts to heat up. Willaims is now looking at just two college football programs from the Big Ten Conference.

As far as the SEC goes, the Tigers of Mizzou and the Crimson Tide Of Alabama are on a long list of programs from that Power 5 conference that Aneyas is considering currently. We’ll have more details...

