WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 15) Three QND Lady Raiders Sign National Letters Of Intent In The Gem City

Quincy Notre Dame Seniors Faith Kientzle, Mackenzie Flachs, And Anna Keck Are Ready To Take Their Talents To The Collegiate Ranks
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a very proud day on the Quincy Notre Dame campus as three Lady Raiders took their turn in the local sports spotlight and signed National Letters Of Intent. The first young lady to sign just after 1:30 p.m. inside “The” Pit was QND volleyball standout Faith Kientzle. The talented Libero is headed to Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Illinois. Quincy Notre Dame softball standout Mackenzie Flachs was all smiles as she signed her NLI with the Lady Wildcats softball team at Culver-Stockton in nearby Canton, Missouri. Lady Raider soccer standout Anna Keck signed her NLI with the Lady Hawks soccer program at Quincy University.

All three young ladies also took timeout after their signing ceremonies came to a close to offer some thoughts on why their signed with their respective colleges.

