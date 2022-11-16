WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 14) Illini West Lady Chargers Hit The IHSA Hardwood To Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs At The Macomb Girls Basketball Tournament

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Lady Chargers of Illini West have started the (2022-23) IHSA basketball season on a positive note, Rylee Reed and her teammates tipped off against Illini Bluffs tonight at Macomb High School during tournament action. At the end of 4 quarters of action, Illini West pulled out a tought 27-25 victory. Ree led the Lady Chargers with 11 points. Teammate Reagan Reed chiiped in with 10 points during the winning effort.

The (1-0) Lady Chargers will tip-off against Havana on Wednesday evening at 6:30 at MHS.

