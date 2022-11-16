WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 14) Illini West Lady Chargers Hit The IHSA Hardwood To Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs At The Macomb Girls Basketball Tournament

(2022-23) IHSA Basketball Season Now Underway On The Girls Hardwood
Illini West Lady Chargers Open The (2022-23) Basketball Season Against Illini Bluffs
Illini West Lady Chargers Open The (2022-23) Basketball Season Against Illini Bluffs
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Lady Chargers of Illini West have started the (2022-23) IHSA basketball season on a positive note, Rylee Reed and her teammates tipped off against Illini Bluffs tonight at Macomb High School during tournament action. At the end of 4 quarters of action, Illini West pulled out a tought 27-25 victory. Ree led the Lady Chargers with 11 points. Teammate Reagan Reed chiiped in with 10 points during the winning effort.

The (1-0) Lady Chargers will tip-off against Havana on Wednesday evening at 6:30 at MHS.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Willaims Announces Top Ten Recruiting List

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal's Aneyas Willaims Is Back In The College Football Recruiting Spotlight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Willaims Has Uncovered His Top Ten List

News

Quincy Grand Prix organizer announces end of event

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Isaiah Haywood
Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder wrote that he wants to provide value to sponsors, and low attendance by drivers and spectators prevent that, resulting in the event’s cancellation.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team Prepares For The Start Of The 2022-23 IHSA Season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Start The (2022-23) Wrestling Season

Latest News

Sports

QHS Wrestling Team Preparing For The Upcoming 2022-23 Season On The IHSA Mats

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Palmyra Panthers All-State Wrestler Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent With Northern Illinois University

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Wrestling Standout Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent With Northern Illinois University

Sports

QU volleyball team takes business-like approach into Midwest Regional

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST
|
By John Potts
Top-seeded Quincy University hosts eighth-seeded Northern Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pepsi Arena in the NCAA Div. II Midwest Regional Volleyball Tournament.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 10

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play of The Week

Updated: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST