WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 14) Western Illinois Women’s Basketball Team Faces Eastern Illinois During Their (2022-23) Home Opener At Western Hall

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Western Illinois tipped off against Eastern Illinois at Western Hall in Macomb in their (2022-23) home-opener this evening. Unfortunately, head coach JD Gravina watched his squad fall to defeat 64-62 after 4 quarters of action. WIU is now (0-3) on the new season. Western led 27-25 at the halftime break.

WIU’s Jada Thorpe led all scorers with 17 points. Thorpe was (5-of-12) shooting from the field and (3-for-5) from 3-point range. Thorpe also pulled down four rebounds, Jada also had four steals and she tied her career mark with a career-high two blocks.

WIU guard Elizabeth Lutz finished with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. She was (5-for-6) shooting from the line. Mallory McDermott came off the bench and scored 10 points in 21 minutes of action on the hardwood for the Leathernecks.

Western Illinois will return to action on Thursday (Nov. 17), on the road, as they take on the Huskies of Northern Illinois in DeKalb. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

