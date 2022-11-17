Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 17th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Susie Wray

Bryce Boone

Jonathan Vasquez

Maysea Meyer

McKenzie Platz

Roger Perry

Kathye Niekamp

Mary Lou Brennan

Savannah Sackman

Larry Spurgeon

Curt Moyers

Isaac Helmick

Raymond Garrison

Gage Boden

Bill Wenke

Joseph Wenke

Brian Rowatt

ANNIVERSARIES

Leonard & Annie Tournear

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.