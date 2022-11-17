City of Barry saves money on recent library and museum improvements

Brown Library
Brown Library(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Major downtown improvements in Barry took place over the summer with more to come from money left over in a roof replacement project.

The Brown Library and the Barry Historical Museum on 880 Bainbridge St. had its century-old leaking roof replaced over the summer. City administrator Jeff Hogge said the city initially planned to rehabilitate the roof in order to preserve its history, but ultimately decided to replace it with a modern one which saved the city more than $100,000.

“That way was just way to expensive,” Hogge said. “We were quoted $125,000. We did the roof seal which cost us just shy of $26,000.”

Hogge said with the leftover money, the city can focus on other improvements.

Right now, the city is shopping around for new doors to the museum which he said also need to be replaced.

