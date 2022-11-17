Cold air won’t budge

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have the cold air still tucked in tight across the region. Temperatures on Friday will be exceptionally cold for this time of year. High temperatures on Friday will be around 27°. The normal temperature for this time of year is red around 50 to 51. So we are looking at temperatures that are half what they should be on Friday. Saturday’s high temp is deceptive. when you look at it daytime high temperatures will be at 30 degrees however, temperatures will be falling by late Saturday afternoon as the wind ships out of the north. So we may end up with a chillier day on Saturday than we have on Friday. Saturday night we see temperatures dropping all the way down to the mid-teens for most of the region. Macomb and northern portions of McDonough County may see temperatures drop to the upper single digits Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There is some hope for temps to warm up (Max Inman)

Temperatures do begin to rebound on Sunday up to 40 degrees for a high temperature and then Monday we are back on track with daytime high temperatures in the low 50s. 50 degrees is normal for this time of year. However, it may feel like a mini-heatwave as cold as the temperatures have been across the region. A sneak peek at Thanksgiving right now looks like temperatures will top out in the mid-40s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky gobble gobble.

