Father charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son, police say

Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.
Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.(Enfield Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A man in Connecticut is facing charges in connection to the death of his 1-year-old son.

The medical examiner said the toddler died from acute fentanyl intoxication on Nov. 22, 2021, according to the Enfield Police Department.

The young boy ingested enough of the deadly drug that he would only be able to live for several minutes, authorities said.

“Under the circumstances we believe them to be, this is characterized as an accidental death, a negligent death, in terms of the legal mindset,” Chief Alaric Fox said.

The child’s father, Lenin Rodriguez, 30, turned himself in to the police Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.

Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak has decided to suspend morning train service between Quincy and Chicago. This will...
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Quincy and Chicago through Jan. 16
Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Trader says the event, resurrected in 2018, will come to an...
Quincy Grand Prix organizer announces end of event
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Sheds Some Light On His Top Ten College Recruiting List
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List
Quincy Regional Airport ready for new service
Southern Airways Express flight schedule announced
Legalization of marijuana in Missouri.
Recreational marijuana legalization steps for Sheriffs

Latest News

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
student loan scams
Scammers looking to exploit the Federal Student Loan Debt Relief program
Scammers looking to exploit the Federal Student Loan Debt Relief program
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony
Mike Bindel and his coworkers rushed to help the 53 dogs that were on the plane, bonding with...
Dogs that survived plane’s crash landing on golf course ready for adoption