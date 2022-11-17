Hannibal schools to offer new firefighter course

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Students at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center will soon have the opportunity to participate in firefighting scenarios.

An agreement between the Hannibal Public Schools and the Hannibal Fire Department was approved earlier tonight at the Hannibal school board meeting that the HCTC will offer a class taught by a certified instructor from the Hannibal Fire Department.

The class will be called “Introduction to Fire Service” and students will learn daily responsibilities around the fire station, participate in classroom lectures and perform hands-on skills. At the conclusion of the class, they will be allowed to perform live fire scenarios in a controlled environment.

The class will take place at the fire department and they will provide equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) for students. The fire department will also provide transportation.

Susan Johnson, superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, said two students, one from Hannibal High School and the other is from another school that travels to HCTC, are interested in taking the class.

She said that after tonight’s approval by the board, the first class could start as early as next week. “I know the fire department is really excited about it as are the students,” she said.

Johnson said the class is another way that the Hannibal School District is preparing students to be career-ready.

”We are really trying to work outside the box, not only with what our kids want to do, but the employment needs as well,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities to help attract our kids to different and new ideas so they can earn a living and enjoy living the skillsets they enjoy doing.”

She said it can also help keep graduates closer to home after graduation, so they can stay in Northeast Missouri to earn an income if they elect to do so.

”As we start developing these programs more and more, we hope to eventually see our students hired even before they graduate high school,” Johnson said.

