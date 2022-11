QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Cheryl C. Niffen, age 76, formerly of Nauvoo and Hull, died November 15 in Blessing Hospital, Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Joyce LaVon Warning, age 78, of Quincy, died on November 16. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

