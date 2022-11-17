How to protect your home from fires this winter

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - With winter heating bills on the rise, local fire officials are urging you to be cautious when using space heaters and fireplaces.

Hannibal Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said it’s important to have a professional inspect your chimney to ensure it’s clear before using your fireplace.

He said space heaters should have a three foot radius from everything around them and they should only be used when someone is awake.

Kempker encourages every family to come up with an emergency plan.

“Practice it. Be good at it,” he said. “Because when we show up, that’s not the time to practice, but we want you safe and out of that house so we can ask you some vital questions like ‘Where’s the fire?’ so we can put it out, save some of your stuff a lot sooner.”

Kempker said every house and apartment needs smoke detectors, which you can get from your local fire department or Red Cross.

He also encourages you to shake your fire extinguisher to ensure it will work in an emergency.

