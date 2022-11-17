How to protect your home from fires this winter

Home fire safety
Home fire safety(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - With winter heating bills on the rise, local fire officials are urging you to be cautious when using space heaters and fireplaces.

Hannibal Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said it’s important to have a professional inspect your chimney to ensure it’s clear before using your fireplace.

He said space heaters should have a three foot radius from everything around them and they should only be used when someone is awake.

Kempker encourages every family to come up with an emergency plan.

“Practice it. Be good at it,” he said. “Because when we show up, that’s not the time to practice, but we want you safe and out of that house so we can ask you some vital questions like ‘Where’s the fire?’ so we can put it out, save some of your stuff a lot sooner.”

Kempker said every house and apartment needs smoke detectors, which you can get from your local fire department or Red Cross.

He also encourages you to shake your fire extinguisher to ensure it will work in an emergency.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Trader says the event, resurrected in 2018, will come to an...
Quincy Grand Prix organizer announces end of event
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Andy Dorian
Dorian resigns as Hannibal Director of Central Services
Amtrak has decided to suspend morning train service between Quincy and Chicago. This will...
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Quincy and Chicago through Jan. 16
QPS pay raise for substitute teachers helping
New QPS substitute teacher pay increase helping fill ranks

Latest News

Hannibal School Board meeting
Hannibal schools to offer new firefighter course
Shelby County reestablishes Chamber of Commerce
Shelby County reestablishes Chamber of Commerce
Adams County Board approves new budget, allocates ARPA funding
Adams County Board approves new budget, allocates ARPA funding
Legalization of marijuana in Missouri.
Recreational marijuana legalization steps for Sheriffs