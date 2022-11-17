Hunters, Pike County businesses gear up for upcoming firearm deer hunting weekend

Deer
Deer(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County plans to cash in on the season’s first firearm deer hunting weekend for 2022.

Gary Harpole, owner of hunting resort Harpole’s Heartland Lodge, said with archery season underway, things are just getting started.

“We’re excited for the anticipation. This cold blast that’s coming through, if hunters can stay in the stands,” Harpole said. “Especially our Southern friends who are baring the cold with us it’s going to be a good gun season.”

Harpole said the lodge is fully booked for Pike County’s gun season dates.

“We’ve been booked up and staying busy,” Harpole said. “Usually through Christmas and it usually stays busy right until the end of the holidays.”

Harpole said on average 2,000 guests come through his lodge each year, overall benefiting Pike County’s economy.

“If they’re here for a week, maybe the nonhunting spouse wants to go to Hannibal,” Harpole said. “To see the sites or go to Quincy to see the sites. We really encourage them and a lot of our guests to spend money in our area.”

District wildlife biologist Time Krumwiede with the The Illinois Department of Natural Resource branch serving Pike County said 2022 is having a near-perfectly timed harvesting season.

“Our harvest numbers came out on Tuesday and statewide we’re up,” Krumwiede said.

He said hunters are benefitting from an early crop harvest this season.

“Crop harvest is always a big driving factor,” Krumwiede said. “Especially when you get to gun season and concentration of animals helps. Obviously crop harvest moved along at a quick pace this year and the corns out of the ground.”

The harvested crops increase visibility, coupled with the cold weather, making it a recipe for a successful season.

