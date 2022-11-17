Local experts give final hunting season safety tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Deer hunters across the Tri-States are making their final preparations as the first weekend of firearms season in Illinois starts Friday and those at Blessing are urging them to be careful.

Nurse practitioner Rick Knochel they’ve been seeing an uptick in hunting-related emergency room visits over the past couple years.

He said many injuries stem from hunters falling from their deer stands which can happen when old stands malfunction and break or when people lose their footing on slick surfaces.

Knochel said a fall from such a height can cause serious injuries.

“We are seeing arm injuries, hip injuries, leg injuries, you could have head injuries too,” he said. “There’s been a pretty good extreme improvement in tree stands and tree stand safety, you can actually wear a harness and a safe line up the tree and you can be connected to the tree the whole time so there’s actually some cool advancements that they have to keep hunters safe.”

He said he injuries could put a hunter out of action for several months, depending on how severe the injury is.

Knochel also said they get some injuries due to accidents involving firearms.

Practical Tactical Plus chief firearms instructor Brian Hooley said obvious safety tips include being familiar with your gun and keep the safety on when you’re not using it but he said there are some things that can get overlooked in the excitement of a new season.

Hooley said too often they see people using the wrong kind of ammunition, believing what they’re using is close enough to the kind that is required. He said that mistake can keep a gun from firing and also puts it at risk of exploding.

He said people tend to forget to clean their guns before heading into the woods.

“A lot of folks will put their guns up and not touch it until next year,” Hooley said. “Next season comes around, get that firearm out, clean it, do a safety inspection of that gun, make sure that all the functions are working properly.”

He said you can clean it yourself or have a gun store do it for you.

He said if hunters are crossing a fence, they should unload their gun and put it on the other side of the fence before crossing to reduce the risk of an accidental discharge which can happen even if the safety is on.

Hooley said when it comes to getting a gun up into a deer stand, unload it and use a rope to pull it up after you’ve climbed up. He said the same rules should apply when you’re coming down as well.

For more information on safety you can go to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

