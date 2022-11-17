Illini Community Hospital’s chief Kathy Hull leaving at the end of the year

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A long time employee and key player in Blessing Health is retiring from her position on Dec. 31.

On Monday, Illini Community Hospital’s chief (overseeing Blessing’s small rural hospitals in Pike County) Kathy Hull announced her leave.

“I’ve been working pretty steadily for 35 plus years,” Hull said. “So I think it’s okay to just take time off and figure out what my next steps are. Who I want to be when I grow up.”

Hull said she’s been with Blessing for 24 years. When she leaves at the end 2022 she said she’ll take time off for a while and eventually seek another position in the healthcare industry.

She said Blessing is in the process of screening a new candidate.

“It’s going to be a different title,” Hull said. “It will be administrator of just this location [on 640 W. Washington St.] since there’s no longer the other small facility in the family.”

She said her replacement should be hired within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.