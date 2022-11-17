Illini Community Hospital’s chief Kathy Hull leaving at the end of the year

Kathy Hull
Kathy Hull(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A long time employee and key player in Blessing Health is retiring from her position on Dec. 31.

On Monday, Illini Community Hospital’s chief (overseeing Blessing’s small rural hospitals in Pike County) Kathy Hull announced her leave.

“I’ve been working pretty steadily for 35 plus years,” Hull said. “So I think it’s okay to just take time off and figure out what my next steps are. Who I want to be when I grow up.”

Hull said she’s been with Blessing for 24 years. When she leaves at the end 2022 she said she’ll take time off for a while and eventually seek another position in the healthcare industry.

She said Blessing is in the process of screening a new candidate.

“It’s going to be a different title,” Hull said. “It will be administrator of just this location [on 640 W. Washington St.] since there’s no longer the other small facility in the family.”

She said her replacement should be hired within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak has decided to suspend morning train service between Quincy and Chicago. This will...
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Quincy and Chicago through Jan. 16
Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Trader says the event, resurrected in 2018, will come to an...
Quincy Grand Prix organizer announces end of event
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Sheds Some Light On His Top Ten College Recruiting List
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List
Quincy Regional Airport ready for new service
Southern Airways Express flight schedule announced
A train on a Norfolk Southern rail line has collided with a semi-truck at a crossing on...
Train hits semi tractor-trailer in Paris, Missouri

Latest News

A proposal heading to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk could retroactively give paid sick leave to fully...
Illinois lawmakers hope to curb school violence
McDonough County renews StormReady status
McDonough County renews StormReady status
McDonough District Hospital receives third straight ’A’ grade
McDonough District Hospital receives third straight ’A’ grade
Rep. Tony McCombie will be first woman to lead an Illinois House caucus
Illinois lawmakers hope to address school violence
Illinois lawmakers hope to address school violence