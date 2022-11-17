McDonough County renews StormReady status

By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The McDonough County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (MCESDA) has taken a step to help keep its residents safe.

MCESDA renewed the StormReady status with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities for McDonough County and the city of Macomb.

This designation means that the county and the city have been recognized for their severe weather plans, including plans for tornadoes, flash floods, and more.

MCESDA director Edgar Rodriguez said these certifications are important to stay prepared.

“It’s a reassurance to the community that we have all the procedures in place to keep them safe and to notify them in case of an emergency,” said Rodriguez.

For the first time this year, Rodriguez said McDonough District Hospital has also been recognized as a StormReady facility.

“When we have severe weather, we tend to see a lot of community members seek refuge at the cafeteria at the hospital. It’s a well known location, plus you have the advantage of being in the cafeteria in case you need food or anything,” said Edgar.

Several steps have been taken at the hospital to increase storm readiness such as updating severe weather plans and plans to install severe weather shelter signs throughout the facility.

The county, city, and hospital will receive new signs to showcase the designation.

The last signs were installed in 2006 and last updated in 2013.

Rodriguez hopes the new signs can be installed in all three locations within the next few weeks.

You can find out what being StormReady means by clicking here.

Severe weather safety tips can be found by clicking here.

McDonough County renews StormReady status
McDonough District Hospital receives third straight ’A’ grade
Rep. Tony McCombie will be first woman to lead an Illinois House caucus
