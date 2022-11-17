McDonough District Hospital receives third straight ’A’ grade

MDH is one of two Tri-State hospitals to be given an 'A' grade.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Students are not the only ones getting ‘A’ grades this fall.

McDonough District Hospital has also made the grade.

The hospital received the third straight ‘A’ grade from an independent national watchdog agency known as The Leapfrog Group.

The group has assigned grades to hospitals nationwide based on each facility’s safety measures and ability to prevent medical errors.

According to hospital officials, MDH is one of just 23 Illinois hospitals to receive three straight ‘A’ grades.

They said, nationwide, only 20% of reviewed hospitals have received three straight A’s.

McDonough District Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edwin Card said he was proud of the achievement, especially with the stress on the medical system in recent years.

“Given the challenges that were presented by the pandemic... to be able to have the resources and the people to maintain that level of performance in our safety program is, I think, remarkable,” said Dr. Card.

He said the recognition says a great deal about the teamwork at the hospital.

“We say to ourselves all the time that we’re taking care of our friends and our neighbors here since we’re a smaller hospital. But we truly are committed to providing the absolute best patient care, and the safest patient care, that we can possibly provide,” said Dr. Card.

He said the hospital safety committee met earlier this week to go through the Leapfrog criteria and find areas of potential improvement.

Dr. Card said action plans are in development to ensure that the hospital stays on a path of continual improvement.

Blessing Hospital in Quincy is the only other Tri-States facility to receive an ‘A’ grade this fall.

See other area hospital ratings here.

