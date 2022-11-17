Near months long toy drive kicks off in Hancock County

Nearly 30 barrels are inside Carthage area businesses.
Nearly 30 barrels are inside Carthage area businesses.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - On Thursday, members of the Carthage Kiwanis Club spent the afternoon decorating and distributing nearly 30 barrels to local businesses as an effort to collect gifts for the holiday season.

The Kiwanis Club is seeking new, unwrapped toys and gifts that will then be available to select during a shopping experience at the University of Illinois Extension Center on Dec. 15.

“What we hope to do is reach some of the families that maybe aren’t in a position to have as much for Christmas maybe as much as other families,” Carthage Kiwanis Club Treasurer Teresa Smith said. ”It makes you feel good to hope that you’re able to help other families celebrate that maybe wouldn’t have quite the good fortune that we do in my family.”

Smith said once the items are collected, members of the club will then decide what additional gifts need to be purchased.

Families must register their children for the program by calling the Carthage Kiwanis Club at 217-357-3800. They’re also accepting monetary donations which can be dropped off at Marine Bank & Trust in Carthage.

Collection barrels will be placed at the following locations:

  • Ali & Co
  • Ben Franklin
  • Beauty Retreat Salon
  • Burnside Christian Church in Burnside
  • Carl Sandburg College
  • Carthage Middle School
  • Carthage Primary School
  • Hancock County Courthouse
  • Dollar General
  • Carthage Family Fitness
  • First Bankers Trust
  • Fortress Bank
  • Hair Razors & Spa
  • Hickory Grove Apartments
  • Illini West High School
  • Hancock County Journal Pilot
  • Carthage Public Library
  • Marine Bank
  • Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Medical Clinic
  • Western Illinois Mental Health Center
  • United Methodist Church
  • First Presbyterian Church
  • Rural Bliss
  • WCAZ
  • VFW
  • Eagles Club 3515

