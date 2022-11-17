Near months long toy drive kicks off in Hancock County

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - On Thursday, members of the Carthage Kiwanis Club spent the afternoon decorating and distributing nearly 30 barrels to local businesses as an effort to collect gifts for the holiday season.

The Kiwanis Club is seeking new, unwrapped toys and gifts that will then be available to select during a shopping experience at the University of Illinois Extension Center on Dec. 15.

“What we hope to do is reach some of the families that maybe aren’t in a position to have as much for Christmas maybe as much as other families,” Carthage Kiwanis Club Treasurer Teresa Smith said. ”It makes you feel good to hope that you’re able to help other families celebrate that maybe wouldn’t have quite the good fortune that we do in my family.”

Smith said once the items are collected, members of the club will then decide what additional gifts need to be purchased.

Families must register their children for the program by calling the Carthage Kiwanis Club at 217-357-3800. They’re also accepting monetary donations which can be dropped off at Marine Bank & Trust in Carthage.

Collection barrels will be placed at the following locations:

Ali & Co

Ben Franklin

Beauty Retreat Salon

Burnside Christian Church in Burnside

Carl Sandburg College

Carthage Middle School

Carthage Primary School

Hancock County Courthouse

Dollar General

Carthage Family Fitness

First Bankers Trust

Fortress Bank

Hair Razors & Spa

Hickory Grove Apartments

Illini West High School

Hancock County Journal Pilot

Carthage Public Library

Marine Bank

Memorial Hospital

Memorial Medical Clinic

Western Illinois Mental Health Center

United Methodist Church

First Presbyterian Church

Rural Bliss

WCAZ

VFW

Eagles Club 3515

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.