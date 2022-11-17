New CEO of FTX blasts its handling of financial information

FILE - A sign for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on...
FILE - A sign for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, Nov. 11.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The new CEO of the collapse cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control.

John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.”

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said. “From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”

Ray noted that many of the companies in the FTX Group, particularly those in Antigua and the Bahamas, didn’t have appropriate corporate governance and many had never held a board meetings. The group also had cash management procedural failures, including the absence of an accurate list of bank accounts and account signatories. There was also insufficient attention paid to the creditworthiness of banking partners.

Ray also addressed the use of corporate funds to pay for homes and other items for employees.

“In the Bahamas, I understand that corporate funds of the FTX Group were used to purchase homes and other personal items for employees and advisors. I understand that there does not appear to be documentation for certain of these transactions as loans, and that certain real estate was recorded in the personal name of these employees and advisors on the records of the Bahamas,” he said.

Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak has decided to suspend morning train service between Quincy and Chicago. This will...
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Quincy and Chicago through Jan. 16
Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Trader says the event, resurrected in 2018, will come to an...
Quincy Grand Prix organizer announces end of event
Quincy Regional Airport ready for new service
Southern Airways Express flight schedule announced
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Sheds Some Light On His Top Ten College Recruiting List
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List
Legalization of marijuana in Missouri.
Recreational marijuana legalization steps for Sheriffs

Latest News

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after GOP wins House
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
Brown County Standout Colby Wort Honored Along With Camp Point's Isaac Genenbacher
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November15) Tri-State Prep Football Standouts Receive All-State Recognition