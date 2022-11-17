Officials look to develop the eastside of Carthage with a hotel, other businesses

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Plans are in the making to develop property inside a parcel of land on the eastside of Carthage known as the industry park, which sits just off the interchange of US-136.

The area is already home to a service mill, but Community Development Director Amy Graham said other potentials include a gas station and convenience store.

”What we want to be careful of is planning strategically so that we’re not effecting businesses that are already existing in town and that we can compliment businesses,” Graham said.

While there are several possibilities for what developments could take place, Graham said a hotel could be the best option. A feasibility study was conducted nearly eight years ago, which she said proved that a hotel in the city’s eastside could be successful.

“Lodging is a challenge for the city of Carthage,” Graham added. “We don’t have a lot, and so that is one idea that the board of directors [of the Carthage Industrial Development Corporation] have taken into consideration that future lodging might be appropriate.”

The section of land was recently platted for future economic development.

Graham said the next steps are to continue mapping the land and to make the public informed on what the city is looking for.

Plans also call for an access road that would stem off of US-136.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.