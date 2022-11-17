WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (November 17) Quincy University Lady Hawk Volleyball Standouts Makayla Knoblauch, Alice Pavan, & Mattison Norris Honored For Their Outstanding Play This Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -QUINCY, Ill. – The Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association announced its All-Midwest Region Volleyball teams for the 2022 season. The Quincy University Hawks had three members voted to All-Region teams.

These teams are voted on by the region’s sports information directors.

Graduate student Makayla Knoblauch and Alice Pavan were named to the first team, while Mattison Norris was named to the second team.

Knoblauch was named to the first team due to her stellar performance within the Hawk offense. Through 29 matches, she registered 1,082 assists, along with being a three-time All-GLVC honoree. The Leo, Indiana native sits in second for most assists in program history.

Freshman middle blocker Alice Pavan joins Knoblauch on the first team. The Mira, Italy native was named GLVC Freshman of the Year. Starting in all 29 matches, she has 227 kills with a .392 hitting percentage.

Norris was named to the second team, while starting in every match, she has 381 kills. During the 2022 season she collected both her 1000th career kill and dig.

---QU Release

