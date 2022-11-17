Recreational marijuana legalization steps for Sheriffs

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Sheriffs across Missouri are trying to figure out their next steps after voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana last week.

The earliest this will take effect is the beginning of February.

Sheriff Offices in Missouri, like Shelby County, are waiting to hear from the state about what to do.

Shelby county sheriff, Arron Frederickson, said he’s preparing his team for what’s to come.

“Whether we agree with it or not, it’s the law, and that’s what were going to enforce,” said Frederickson. “My guys are on board with that. We’re still going to get together with the prosecutor and determine exactly, the ins and outs of how it’s going to go down.”

Fredrickson said he hopes to know more from the state about what those ins and outs are within the next few months.

