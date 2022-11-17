Train hits semi truck in rural Monroe County, Mo.
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARIS, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed a train on a Norfolk Southern rain line has collided with a semi truck at a crossing on U.S. 24 in rural Monroe County near Paris, Mo.
An MSHP Troop B spokesperson said no injuries were reported, and none were expected.
Traffic on the highway near the crash has been reduced to one lane.
