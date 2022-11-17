United Way of Adams County announces interim executive director

QUINCY (WGEM) - United Way of Adams County Board of Directors announced Thursday that Nancy Bluhm would take over as interim executive director beginning Friday, Dec. 2.

Bluhm replaces Jeremy Wingerter, whose resignation will be effective that day.

According to the board, Bluhm has been a member since 2016 and has served as board president since February 2022. She has resigned her board position to take the interim position and President-Elect Ryan Whicker is now United Way board president.

“I am happy with Nancy’s appointment as interim director” said Wingerter, “it allows us time to work side-by-side over the next few weeks to provide consistency in leadership after my departure. With her prior experience at the Adams County Health Department and her role [as] a board president, she knows and understands the needs of Adams County”.

“Accepting this role allows United Way’s Executive Committee the time to thoroughly vet the executive director candidates to ensure an ideal person is selected” Bluhm said. “Applications are currently being accepted and reviewed for the executive director position.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.