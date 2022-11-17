United Way of Adams County announces interim executive director

United Way of Adams County
United Way of Adams County(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - United Way of Adams County Board of Directors announced Thursday that Nancy Bluhm would take over as interim executive director beginning Friday, Dec. 2.

Bluhm replaces Jeremy Wingerter, whose resignation will be effective that day.

According to the board, Bluhm has been a member since 2016 and has served as board president since February 2022. She has resigned her board position to take the interim position and President-Elect Ryan Whicker is now United Way board president.

“I am happy with Nancy’s appointment as interim director” said Wingerter, “it allows us time to work side-by-side over the next few weeks to provide consistency in leadership after my departure. With her prior experience at the Adams County Health Department and her role [as] a board president, she knows and understands the needs of Adams County”.

“Accepting this role allows United Way’s Executive Committee the time to thoroughly vet the executive director candidates to ensure an ideal person is selected” Bluhm said. “Applications are currently being accepted and reviewed for the executive director position.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak has decided to suspend morning train service between Quincy and Chicago. This will...
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Quincy and Chicago through Jan. 16
Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Trader says the event, resurrected in 2018, will come to an...
Quincy Grand Prix organizer announces end of event
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Sheds Some Light On His Top Ten College Recruiting List
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List
Quincy Regional Airport ready for new service
Southern Airways Express flight schedule announced
A train on a Norfolk Southern rail line has collided with a semi-truck at a crossing on...
Train hits semi tractor-trailer in Paris, Missouri

Latest News

Graham said more than 120 acres of land still need developed on the eastside of Carthage.
Officials look to develop the eastside of Carthage with a hotel, other businesses
MDH is one of two Tri-State hospitals to be given an 'A' grade.
McDonough District Hospital receives third straight ’A’ grade
Cold temps for Friday
Cold air won’t budge
A train on a Norfolk Southern rail line has collided with a semi-truck at a crossing on...
Train hits semi tractor-trailer in Paris, Missouri