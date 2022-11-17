A weak cold front will slide through today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a cold air mass in place over the region. In fact, temperatures are a little colder this morning with temperatures in the teens to 20s. Feels like temperatures though have ranged from the single digits to teens. Daytime highs will be a little warmer as we will be in the mid to upper 30s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. This little uptick in temperatures will be short-lived though as a weak cold front will slide through the area this afternoon/evening. When this cold front comes through, I am not expecting major precipitation. However, I am expecting at least some flurries/sprinkles. At best, just a few pockets of light snow that could leave a slight dusting on your car or grassy surfaces. Those pockets of snow would not be seen by everyone though. It will also be a little breezy again today. Winds will initially come out of the southwest before switching to the west/northwest once the front comes through. Sustained wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph are expected with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. These winds will cause it to feel colder than what it actually is with wind chill values this afternoon in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Strong cold air advection (cold air being transported into the area) will follow the cold front passage. Morning temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper teens to near 20°. Daytime highs will be much colder though. We will get fairly close to the record for the coldest daytime high. The current record stands at 24° set in 1903! Forecasted highs for tomorrow are in the mid to upper 20s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Winds will still be pretty breezy which will lead to feels like temperatures in the single digits to teens for the morning hours and teens through the rest of the day.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.