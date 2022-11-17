WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 11) South Shelby Ready To Travel To Monroe City To “Butt Heads” Against The Undefeated Panthers For The Class 1 District 6 Title

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - South Shelby head coach Adam Gunterman keenly understands the challenge his (8-3) Cardinals face on this “Football Friday Night” as they travel to Monroe City. That’s where the Cards are scheduled to collide against the undefeated Panthers during the highly anticipated Class 1 District 6 Championship Game. The first time South Shelby faced top-ranked MCHS earlier this season, the “Black and Gold” rolled to a 46-8 victory. Coach Gunterman and senior QB Trey Countryman hope to change that storyline in a big way this evening on the post-season gridiron. That’s where the Cards will be in search of their first win against Monroe City on the gridiron since the Fall of 2015.

We’ll head to Shelbina and check in with both coach Gunterman and his top signal-caller to hear their thoughts on what it will take to find a way to beat Monroe City on their home turf and secure the District 6 crown for 2022.

