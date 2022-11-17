WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 11) South Shelby Ready To Travel To Monroe City To “Butt Heads” Against The Undefeated Panthers For The Class 1 District 6 Title

(8-3) SSHS Cards Hope To Avenge Earlier 46-8 Setback Against The Panthers On This “Football Friday Night!”
(QB) Trey Countryman And The South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Take On The Top-Ranked Panthers Of...
(QB) Trey Countryman And The South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Take On The Top-Ranked Panthers Of Monroe City
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - South Shelby head coach Adam Gunterman keenly understands the challenge his (8-3) Cardinals face on this “Football Friday Night” as they travel to Monroe City. That’s where the Cards are scheduled to collide against the undefeated Panthers during the highly anticipated Class 1 District 6 Championship Game. The first time South Shelby faced top-ranked MCHS earlier this season, the “Black and Gold” rolled to a 46-8 victory. Coach Gunterman and senior QB Trey Countryman hope to change that storyline in a big way this evening on the post-season gridiron. That’s where the Cards will be in search of their first win against Monroe City on the gridiron since the Fall of 2015.

We’ll head to Shelbina and check in with both coach Gunterman and his top signal-caller to hear their thoughts on what it will take to find a way to beat Monroe City on their home turf and secure the District 6 crown for 2022.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 11) Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Ready To Face South Shelby For The 2nd Time This Season On “Football Friday Night!’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Set To Host South Shelby On The Prep Gridiron

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 15) Three QND Lady Raiders Sign National Letters Of Intent In The Gem City

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Three QND Lady Raiders Sign National Letters Of Intent

Sports

Three QND Lady Raiders Sign National Letters Of Intent

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 14) Western Illinois Women’s Basketball Team Faces Eastern Illinois During Their (2022-23) Home Opener At Western Hall

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Falls To (0-3) After Losing Against Eastern Illinois At Western Halll

Latest News

Sports

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Team Returns To Action Against Eastern Illinois

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 14) Macomb Lady Bombers Play Host To Pleasant Plains During (2022-23) IHSA Season Opener On The Prep Hardwood

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Lady Bombers Take On Pleasant Plains On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

Macomb Lady Bombers Face Pleasant Plains On The IHSA Hardwood

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 14) Illini West Lady Chargers Hit The IHSA Hardwood To Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs At The Macomb Girls Basketball Tournament

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Illini West Returns to Action On The IHSA Girls Hardwood

Sports

Lady Chargers Of Illini West Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs On The IHSA Hardwood

Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST

Sports

Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Willaims Announces Top Ten Recruiting List

Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal's Aneyas Willaims Is Back In The College Football Recruiting Spotlight