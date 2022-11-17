WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 11) Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Ready To Face South Shelby For The 2nd Time This Season On “Football Friday Night!’

Undefeated MC Panthers In The Hunt For Another Class 1 District 6 Championship On The MSHSAA Gridiron
Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Ready To Host (8-3) South Shelby Cardinals
Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Ready To Host (8-3) South Shelby Cardinals
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - For the second time this season on the prep gridiron, undefeated Monroe City and South Shelby will collide on the prep gridiron in Titletown on this “Football Friday Night!” The two Clarence Cannon Conference rivals will have a lot of the line this evening with the winner taking home the Class 1 District 6 crown for 2022. The Panthers will have home field advantage, but they understand the (8-3) Cards will come in focused and determined to do all they can to find a way to knock off the top team in the Class 1 rankings on their home turf.

MCHS standout Ceaton Pennewell isn’t about to let that happen. The stellar running back/linebacker uses the memory of past setbacks as motivation to make sure the Panthers stay focused on the job at hand. We’ll check in with Mr. Pennewell along with starting quarterback Reese Buhlig and junior running back/linebacker Waylon DeGrave about the challenge ahead as they gear up for a title tilt against the Cards.

