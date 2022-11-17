WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 15) QND Raiders Cross Country Standout Tristan Pritts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Quincy University

Quincy Notre Dame Senior Hopes To Major In Business Management In The Collegiate Ranks
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - There were four seniors from the Class of 2023 that signed National Letters of Intent today on the Quincy Notre Dame campus. One of the signees in the spotlight today played soccer, the others showcased their skills on the softball dirt and the volleyball court. The final Raider in the NLI spotlight at “The Pit” was a standout runner with a bright future and the respect of his prep coaches and teammates at 10th & Jackson. That young man in question is Tristan Pritts.

Mr. Pritts is now officially headed to QU next season to join the ranks of the Hawks Cross Country program that competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The future Business management major took timeout after his signing ceremony came to a close to discuss a few of the things he’ll miss most at Quincy Notre dame once he graduates and heads to the collegiate ranks next spring.

