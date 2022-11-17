WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 15) Tri-State Area Prep Football Standouts Receive All-State Recognition In The “Land of Lincoln!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released their 2022 Class 1A All-State First Team list earlier today and four very familiar names were on the honor roll. Brown County running back and linebacker Coly Wort was honored with First Team recognition. The outstanding senior turned in another stellar season on both sides of the ball for head coach Tom Little’s BC Hornets in Mount Sterling.

To no great surprise, Camp Point Central’s Isaac Genenbacher is also on the Class 1A All-State First team for 2022. The Panther senior has rushed for nearly 900 yards this season and had 19 touchdowns under his belt with the undefeated Freaks from Adams County. On defense, Genenbacher has been credited with 73 tackles from his linebacker position so far this season.

In Class 4A, Macomb High’s J.T. Jeter was also recognized as an All-State First Team performer. The talented Bomber turned in a solid junior campaign on the gridiron for the “Orange and Black” who counted on his big play ability from his wide receiver spot. Jeter came up with a number of clutch receptions at crunch time and showed the ability to pick up yards after the catch as well. J.T. is already receiving a lot of attention in college recruiting circles from Division 1 football programs as well because of his sure hands, outstanding football IQ, and outstanding work ethic. Jeter helped propel MHS to a remarkable (10-1) slate this past season.

In Class 6A, Quincy High quarterback Bradyn Little was recognized as well. The Blue Devils first year starter received Honorable Mention accolades after his record-setting season. The All-Western Big 6 Conference First Team signal caller led the “Blue & White” to a respectable (8-3) season.

