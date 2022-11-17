WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 15) Unity Lady Mustangs Basketball Standout Ashlynn Arnsman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Quincy University

QU Lady Hawks Head Coach Kaci Bailey Makes A Big Impression On Arnsman
Unity High Basketball Standout Ashlynn Arnsman Signs National Letter Of Intent
Unity High Basketball Standout Ashlynn Arnsman Signs National Letter Of Intent
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -It was certainly a big day in Mendon, Illinois with Unity High basketball and volleyball standout Ashlynn Arnsman ready to sign her National Letter Of Intent of front of teammates, family, and friends. As expected, Ashlynn signed her NLI with the Lady Hawks basketball program at Quincy University just after 2:30 p.m. Arnsman will now have a chance to continue developing her skills on the hardwood in the Great Lakes Valley Conference ranks under the watchful eye of QU head coach Kaci Bailey next season.

Arnsman indicated that it was due to her developing relationship with the personable second year Lady Hawks head coach that made a decision to sign with QU, where she hopes to major in Biology, it bit easier. Ashlynn also has dreams of becoming an Optometrist in the years ahead.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 15) QND Raiders Cross Country Standout Tristan Pritts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Quincy University

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Raider Cross Country Standout Tristan Pritts Signs National Letter Of Intent

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 15) Tri-State Area Prep Football Standouts Receive All-State Recognition In The “Land of Lincoln!”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Tri-State Area Prep Football Standouts Earn All-State Recognition In The "Land Of Lincoln"

Sports

QU makes a winner out of Hawkins in triumphant return to Pepsi Arena

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Last March when he was hired for his second stint as Quincy University men's basketball coach, Steve Hawkins knew the day would come when he would return to the sideline at Pepsi Arena.

Sports

Tri-State Prep Football Standouts Receive All-State Recognition

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 15) John Wood Blazers Return To Action On The College Hardwood Against Rend Lake In The Gem City!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Blazers Post A Win Over Rend Lake On The College Hardwood In The Gem City

Sports

John Wood Blazers Return To The College Hardwood In "The Gem City!"

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 11) South Shelby Ready To Travel To Monroe City To “Butt Heads” Against The Undefeated Panthers For The Class 1 District 6 Title

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Face Monroe City On the Prep Gridiron Tonight In Titletown!

Sports

South Shelby Focused On Faciing Undefeated Monroe City For The Class 1 District 6 Title

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 11) Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Ready To Face South Shelby For The 2nd Time This Season On “Football Friday Night!’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Set To Host South Shelby On The Prep Gridiron

Sports

Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Ready To Face South Shelby For The 2nd Time In 2022

Updated: 7 hours ago