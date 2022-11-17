WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 15) Unity Lady Mustangs Basketball Standout Ashlynn Arnsman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Quincy University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -It was certainly a big day in Mendon, Illinois with Unity High basketball and volleyball standout Ashlynn Arnsman ready to sign her National Letter Of Intent of front of teammates, family, and friends. As expected, Ashlynn signed her NLI with the Lady Hawks basketball program at Quincy University just after 2:30 p.m. Arnsman will now have a chance to continue developing her skills on the hardwood in the Great Lakes Valley Conference ranks under the watchful eye of QU head coach Kaci Bailey next season.

Arnsman indicated that it was due to her developing relationship with the personable second year Lady Hawks head coach that made a decision to sign with QU, where she hopes to major in Biology, it bit easier. Ashlynn also has dreams of becoming an Optometrist in the years ahead.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.