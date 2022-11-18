Anti-scam seminar looks to help local seniors

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local agencies say scammers are targeting elderly people, in some cases bilking them for tens of thousands of dollars.

Douglass Community Services is partnering with Tigerhawk Technologies, The Better Business Bureau, and HOMEBANK to put on the Protecting Our Senior’s Assets program Friday. Made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Western Illinois, they’re hoping to educate seniors so they don’t become victims of online scams.

Douglass Chief Operating Officer Stacey Nicholas said scammers tend to target senior citizens because they tend to be newer to the online world and she said they tend to be generous.

“The common ones that we heard was, ‘This person is a veteran and I’m a veteran and they need help, should I send them money?’ and you can understand that, everyone wants to help veterans particularly if you are a veteran but it was a scam,” Nicholas said.

She said she is hoping seniors who attend the seminar come away with a better understanding of how criminals will try to separate them from their money and keep themselves from becoming victims.

Tigerhawk Technologies CEO JR Bareis said this is a great opportunity because scams can be very costly to seniors.

He said, on average, they see one or two clients every week who have fallen for a scam. He said scammers have stolen a total of $400,000 so far this year.

Bareis said scammers target seniors because they have more money. He said the median savings for a senior is around $260,000, whereas a 35 to 44 year old would only have around $91,000 saved. He said scammers are also looking to take advantage of a lack of online experience.

“We see a lot of scams that pop up a little message that says, ‘Hey your computer’s been infected, we need you to call this phone number and we’re gonna help you fix your computer,”' Bareis said. “You call the phone number, they remote into your computer, they make up this big story about how your computer is so messed up, for $200 we’re gonna fix your computer.”

He said at that point the scammer will ask for either a credit card or banking information. Bareis said if you are concerned about an virus, make sure to contact a trusted IT professional.

He hopes this seminar will help make them more aware of these types of scams so they don’t lose all the money they’ve saved up for retirement.

The seminar will take place Friday in Hannibal LaGrange University’s Partee Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Lunch will be provided. Registration isn’t required.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.