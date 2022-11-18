Bardolph man found guilty for murder after Macomb stabbing

McDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Brandon A. Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph, Illinois, was found guilty of second degree murder by a McDonough County jury Thursday night according to the McDonough County State’s Attorney Mathew Kwacala.

This verdict comes after a four-day jury trial that took place in Macomb.

Whiteman was charged with the murder of Dalton R. Rose, 21, of Keokuk by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office after Whiteman stabbed Rose in the neck with a knife at 1:49 a.m. on July 24, 2022.

The stabbing occurred on the north side of the Courthouse Square in Macomb.

Kwacala said that a sentencing hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 6, where Whiteman will face a max sentence of 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

