Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 19th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Sam Fischer

Cole Wray

Rebekah Corson

Payton Anderson

Leonard Tournear

Amanda Maggart

Jacob Woodard

Warren Mitchell

Jarrod Spurgeon

Benjamin Anthony Mast

Jackson Fingers

Betty Bradshaw

Blaise Genenbacher

Pam Kiefaber

Nadine Taylor

Megan Wellman

Delainy Kroeger

Sarah Campbell

Landon Hogan

Duane Jones

Sue Wenke

Xavier Hawkins

Bennett Valentine

ANNIVERSARIES

Sam & Tara Huff

Roger & Mary Quigle

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 18th, 2022

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 18, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 18, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 17th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 17, 2022

Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 17, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 16th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 16, 2022

Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:30 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 16, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 15th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 14th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 13th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 14, 2022

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 14, 2022