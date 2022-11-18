Bridge projects continue in Northeast Missouri

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation and Tri-State officials continue to repair old bridges in Northeast Missouri.

Scotland County Presiding Commissioner Duane Ebeling said the county has been waiting to tear this bridge down and build a new one for about four years.

He said officials with the Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad asked if it could come down.

“They wanted to close two ground crossings because they thought we had too many cause they have to put signals and lights on them which was about a half a million dollars,” said Ebeling.

The commissioners agreed that they would close two locations with railroad crossings if BNSF railroad would fund the build of a new one and now they’re one step closer to starting construction.

“We’re opening bids for a new overhead bridge that goes over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad,” Ebeling said.

The plan is to construct a new bridge on either side of Wyaconda, allowing both Clark and Scotland counties to have brand new bridges.

These aren’t the first bridges to be repaired in rural Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently completed their bridge replacement project on this bridge located on Route B in Scotland County and it’s now reopened to traffic.

Shannon Howe owns a civil instructional engineering firm located in Macon, Missouri, and has been assisting in the design of the new bridges.

He’ll continue working with county officials as they review the bid offers.

“Go back to the office, put the contractors’ bid numbers in a spread sheet to check their math,” Howe said, “We’ll research the available funding that was set aside and make that comparison.”

Howe said the current bridge project is being funded by Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad, along with contributions from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

There’s no official timeline for the repair project for the bridge on Sycamore Lane , but the goal is to complete it before the end of 2023.

