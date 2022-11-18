Brutally cold all day long

QUINCY (WGEM) - You will need to brace yourself before heading out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the teens to 20s. However, it feels much colder than that. Winds are coming out of the northwest at about 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts over 25 mph. Therefore, wind chill values (feels like temperatures) are in the single digits to teens. Due to a cold front that came through yesterday, daytime highs will be drastically colder. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. In fact, the Quincy Regional Airport (where records are kept) will be getting fairly close to the all time coldest daytime high. The record right now stands at 24° set in 1903. Winds will continue to flow from the west/northwest. Sustained winds will be about 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Due to the cold temperatures and breezy conditions, feels like temperatures will be in the teens. Even during the warmest part of the day. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies. What’s interesting is our nighttime lows will will occur around midnight, in the teens. (The coldest part of the day is usually right after the sun comes up.) Then as the winds start to shift to the southwest, temperatures will steady rise into the low 20s by sunrise tomorrow.

For tomorrow, yet another cold front will slide through the area. This front looks to come through the northern tier in the late morning hours and then the early afternoon hours for the rest of the Tri-States. That means daytime highs will occur before about noon/1 PM and then temperatures will drop into the 20s. Feels like temperatures will again be in the teens through the day as it will be windy. Wind gusts look to reach 30 mph.

