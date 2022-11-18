City of Quincy announces closures, trash schedule for Thanksgiving week

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy announced that Quincy City Hall and Central Services will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.

City Hall will reopen on Nov. 28 for regular business hours.

Thursday’s garbage and recycling routes will be picked up the day prior on Wednesday, Nov. 23 along with the normal routes for that day.

Yard waste will be picked up on Thursday.

On Friday, garbage, recycling and yard waste will be picked-up as usual.

Weekly yard waste collections will end for the season on Friday, Dec. 16.

Quincy Transit Lines won’t be operating on Nov. 24, but will resume to their normal schedule on Nov. 25.

