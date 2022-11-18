City of Quincy announces closures, trash schedule for Thanksgiving week

Quincy City Hall
Quincy City Hall(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy announced that Quincy City Hall and Central Services will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.

City Hall will reopen on Nov. 28 for regular business hours.

Thursday’s garbage and recycling routes will be picked up the day prior on Wednesday, Nov. 23 along with the normal routes for that day.

Yard waste will be picked up on Thursday.

On Friday, garbage, recycling and yard waste will be picked-up as usual.

Weekly yard waste collections will end for the season on Friday, Dec. 16.

Quincy Transit Lines won’t be operating on Nov. 24, but will resume to their normal schedule on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train on a Norfolk Southern rail line has collided with a semi-truck at a crossing on...
Train hits semi tractor-trailer in Paris, Missouri
Plans to bring a Planet Fitness and several other business to Quincy’s Broadway street make...
Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway
Amtrak has decided to suspend morning train service between Quincy and Chicago. This will...
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Quincy and Chicago through Jan. 16
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Sheds Some Light On His Top Ten College Recruiting List
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List
Graham said more than 120 acres of land still need developed on the eastside of Carthage.
Officials look to develop the eastside of Carthage with a hotel, other businesses

Latest News

Festival of Trees returns to Keokuk
Festival of Trees returns to Keokuk
Quincy street work to increase next week
Quincy street work to increase next week
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has given the Lee County Conservation Board (LCCB) a...
Prairie land to return to Lee County over the next decade
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fundraiser has been held online for the last two years.
Festival of Trees returns to Keokuk
The detectors light up in an arrow pattern pointing in the direction of the dangerous...
Adams Electric Cooperative awards Penny Power Grants