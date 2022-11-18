Cold air finally loses its grip

By Brian Inman
Nov. 18, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we are about to break free from our first blast of winter-like air. It can’t come soon enough. Temperatures Saturday will top out in the low 30s before a northwest wind kicks in and drops our temperatures in the afternoon hours. It will be a chilly start to your Sunday With temperatures in the mid-teens. For the rest of the day on Sunday, we will expect sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the low 40s. Normal daytime highs for the middle of December should be around 50 degrees. And 50 degrees is exactly where we will be on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, each day we will have mostly sunny skies. A peek at the Thanksgiving day forecast looks like partly sunny skies and a very limited potential for some light rain with temperatures up in the mid-40s.

