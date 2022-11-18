The Community Foundation celebrates its 25th year anniversary

By Charity Bell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Community Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary Thursday night. CEO Catherine Meckes said it’s a time to reminisce about growth, the people they’ve helped and the community they’ll continue to serve.

Meckes said since 1997, they’ve given $14 million to non-profits in west-central Illinois and northeast Missouri that have boots on the ground and are working to meet the needs in the community.

She said this milestone is possible thanks to donors who entrust their endowments with the Community Foundation.

”Twenty-five years young, so there’s so much more to come and we’re just looking forward to deepening our mission and making sure that we’re making grants that are impactful. That are really helping move these needs and opportunities forward,” Meckes said.

She said non-profits can apply for their competitive grant program between March and June.

More information on the Community Foundation can be read here.

