Festival of Trees returns to Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Organizers are preparing for a holiday auction fundraiser that’s returning to Lee County this weekend.

The 33rd annual Festival of Trees is returning to River City Mall in Keokuk on Saturday night.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fundraiser has been held online for the last two years.

This year, visitors are welcome to participate in the silent and live auctions of artwork and goodies from people across the Tri-States.

The Keokuk Art Center is hosting the event and President Joyce Taylor said all proceeds will go to the art center and the community.

“We do a number of activities with the schools, we do an artist in the schools activity, we do some other classes at the art center, we also do monthly exhibits along with a reception for local artists that exhibit,” said Taylor.

Admission is $15 per person.

Food and drinks will be served at 7:30 p.m. with the auctions beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Refreshments are free with ticket purchase.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.