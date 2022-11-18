McDonough County Sheriff warns of scam calls

McDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post Friday warning residents of scam calls in the area.

The post said someone is using the sheriff’s office phone number to call and tell people they have a warrant, and they can pay it over the phone.

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout wants residents to know that this is a scam and to not give out any information or money.

