McDonough County Sheriff warns of scam calls

Cell Phone
Cell Phone(Pixabay)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
McDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post Friday warning residents of scam calls in the area.

The post said someone is using the sheriff’s office phone number to call and tell people they have a warrant, and they can pay it over the phone.

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout wants residents to know that this is a scam and to not give out any information or money.

Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway
