Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy has issued a building permit for a 6,000-square-foot building at the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway where the former Long John Silver’s used to be. Plans show up to three more retail-like businesses could move in.

“And you can see how they designed the building. You can see there are actually three bays,” Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. “They’re storefronts.”

Some Quincy residents like John Baird said they’re glad to see development happening on this corner.

“Anything that offers us more variety and more opportunities here locally, that’s great,” Baird said.

Bevelheimer said there’s no drive-up window, so it will be for retail office use, he just does not know what exactly it’ll be yet.

“The plans have not shown what the uses are for the building. I’ve heard some rumors of different uses,” Bevelheimer said. “But right now we know based on the plans, that three storefronts are being developed.”

Behind this development, towards the back of the lot, crews are doing more work to fill empty space. The plans show a Planet Fitness will move into that building.

“The Planet Fitness is looking at that site in the back portion of the lot that they’re taking up a good majority of the old former County Market store and that there will be another retail or box left unfilled or vacant, a storefront at the very west end of that retail center,” Bevelheimer said.

“All that expands the retail trade area and the more shops you have the more diversity in your shopping experience, the more people come,” Bevelheimer said.

People like Katelin Brown said development like this is needed.

“I drive by here every day with my little girl, taking her to daycare and we’re both excited to see each new improvement every single day when we drive by and excited to see what it’s going to be,” Brown said.

As for when all of this work will be done, Bevelheimer believes developers will get the building enclosed as soon as they can before weather becomes too nasty to build.

Belvelheimer said Tom Marx is the developer working to bring these businesses to Quincy. He said the city requires a signage permit to be completed by tenants before they move into their businesses. He said that will then give them a better idea of who will move into the business.

