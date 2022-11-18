Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of little Myah on Friday.(WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday.

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court.

WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box earlier in the year.

“We are so grateful for Myah’s birth mother; she made a really courageous decision,” Bruce Faltynski said.

Officials said the baby was initially admitted to the hospital after being found in the box as doctors determined she had a stroke.

Bruce Faltynski said thankfully little Myah has been well since and meeting all of her milestones.

The couple also adopted their 8-year-old daughter Kaia in March.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train on a Norfolk Southern rail line has collided with a semi-truck at a crossing on...
Train hits semi tractor-trailer in Paris, Missouri
Plans to bring a Planet Fitness and several other business to Quincy’s Broadway street make...
Plans to bring Planet Fitness and several other businesses to Quincy’s Broadway street underway
Amtrak has decided to suspend morning train service between Quincy and Chicago. This will...
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Quincy and Chicago through Jan. 16
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Sheds Some Light On His Top Ten College Recruiting List
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List
Graham said more than 120 acres of land still need developed on the eastside of Carthage.
Officials look to develop the eastside of Carthage with a hotel, other businesses

Latest News

Festival of Trees returns to Keokuk
Festival of Trees returns to Keokuk
Red panda sees her first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Red panda sees first snow at Milwaukee County Zoo
Quincy street work to increase next week
Quincy street work to increase next week
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has given the Lee County Conservation Board (LCCB) a...
Prairie land to return to Lee County over the next decade