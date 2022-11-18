Quincy Salvation Army signups for Thanksgiving dinner

QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy’s Salvation Army is preparing for their community Thanksgiving dinner and are waiting for more people to sign up.

“We do have some limited seating, so we do encourage people to sign up for an 11 o’clock seating or an 11:45 [a.m.] seating,” said Quincy Salvation Army Development Director Matt Schmidt.

The Thanksgiving Dinner is open to anyone and no requirements are needed to reserve seats.

As of now they’re preparing the meals and waiting for more people to sign up so they can get a better number of how many they’ll be serving.

”Maybe you don’t have family in town or you’re a couple and you’re not traveling, you’re welcome, everybody is welcome to come and just enjoy the meal with us,” said Schmidt. “We have lots of volunteers eager to serve. We just want people to gather with us and enjoy Thanksgiving.”

Friday, Nov. 18, is the last day people can sign up, but they will allow walk in’s the day of Thanksgiving.

Schmidt said they typically serve 400 people for their Thanksgiving Dinner.

He said if people don’t want to come in person, they can take a meal home or have a meal delivered to them.

To sign you or your family up, you can visit the Quincy Salvation Army website, or call the Kroc Center at 217-231-5626.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.