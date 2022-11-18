WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 17) Hannibal Running Back Markahl Humphrey And The Pirates O-Line Working Well Together Heading Into The MSHSAA Class 4 Quarterfinals

HHS Pirates Set To Face West Plains On The Road This “Football Friday Night!”
Hannibal (RB) Markahl Humphrey And the Pirates O-Line Ready For Class 4 Quarterfinals
Hannibal (RB) Markahl Humphrey And the Pirates O-Line Ready For Class 4 Quarterfinals
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (9-2) Hannibal Pirates football team will be on the road this “Football Friday Night” facing West Plains in a huge MSHSAA Class 4 Quarterfinal showdown. The “Red & Black” will once again look to running back Markahl Humphrey to ignite the HHS ground game against the WP Zizzers defensive unit as the two teams collide on the post-season gridiron.

So far this season, after the injury to 4-Star running back Aneyas Williams, Humphrey has answered the call and put up some big numbers running the pigskin behind an offensive line that continues to get the job done in the trenches. Can that trend continue on the road this week? That’s the question “Pirate Nation” is asking as the countdown to kickoff rolls on in America’s Hometown.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at Porter Stadium recently and caught up with Pirates senior offensive lineman Ryan Ross and Mr. Humphrey to gain a little insight on the productivity the Pirates are enjoying on offense running the pigskin.

